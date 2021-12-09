PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

PDC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

PDCE traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 117,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock worth $1,851,514. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

