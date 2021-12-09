PDS Planning Inc Acquires 8,553 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

