PDS Planning Inc Buys 5,719 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 355,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,020,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

