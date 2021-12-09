PDS Planning Inc Has $37.97 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

