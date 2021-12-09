PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $253.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.59 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.