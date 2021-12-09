PDS Planning Inc Sells 4,261 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF accounts for 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned 1.35% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Shares of GAL opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

