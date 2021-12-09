Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $24.24 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and $1.19 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.08498288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.90 or 0.99956495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

