Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,187.39

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.39 ($15.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,219 ($16.16). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,199 ($15.90), with a volume of 675,941 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.06) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.58) to GBX 1,200 ($15.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.65) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.31).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

