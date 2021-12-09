PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

