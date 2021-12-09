Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Perficient by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

