Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 195,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

