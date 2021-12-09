PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

