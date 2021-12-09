Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 686,016 shares during the period. Inuvo comprises approximately 2.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.07% of Inuvo worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 33.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INUV traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,296. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan bought 42,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

