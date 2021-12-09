Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Vericel accounts for about 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vericel worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,065.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

