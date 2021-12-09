Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Ooma makes up 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Ooma worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ooma by 106,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $456.84 million, a P/E ratio of -195.18 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

