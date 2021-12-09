Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 74,000 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.23% of Aziyo Biologics worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.56. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

