Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Hits Market Cap of $684.01 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00020525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $684.01 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

