Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,302. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

