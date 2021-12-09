Peter W. May Sells 847,696 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MDLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
