PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.49

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.05 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 129,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £33.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

