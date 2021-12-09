Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.78 ($0.29). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 20.94 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,955,144 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £828.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.