PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27). 150,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,851,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

PTAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £169.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

