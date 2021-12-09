Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded by Erste Group to Buy

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 375,173 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,018,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 126,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

