PGGM Investments Acquires 9,961 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

GILD opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.