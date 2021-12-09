PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $49,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,036. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.