PGGM Investments Has $32.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $714.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.47. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $718.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.