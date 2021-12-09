PGGM Investments Sells 100,464 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,464 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

ETN stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

