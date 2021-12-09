PGGM Investments Sells 201,056 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,056 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of Ball worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

