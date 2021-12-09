PGGM Investments Trims Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,090 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.49% of Gentex worth $38,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

