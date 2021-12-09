PGGM Investments Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $33,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $261.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average of $263.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

