Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.00

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

