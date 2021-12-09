PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 683,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,640% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

