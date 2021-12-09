Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $50.06. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 8,451 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

