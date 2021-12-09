Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $50.06. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 8,451 shares trading hands.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.
In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
