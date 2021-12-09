Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $8.59 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00017816 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,859,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,699 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

