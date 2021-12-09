Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $9,274.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $777,043.33 and approximately $9,274.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003445 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000141 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.