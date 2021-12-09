PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.28 and last traded at $98.33. 179,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 313,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

