PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.54

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.54 and last traded at $101.56, with a volume of 645794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,881.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

