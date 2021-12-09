PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $546,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $9.60 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

