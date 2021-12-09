Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

