Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 157,630 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $43,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

PXD opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

