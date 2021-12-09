Piper Sandler Comments on First Financial Bancorp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.05 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.