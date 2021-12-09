Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $247.49 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $247.49 million and $845,497.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00348652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00144312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00090657 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,753,657 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.