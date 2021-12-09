PIXEL (PXL) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $2,813.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00954807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00279347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.