Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.66

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as high as C$12.00. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 19,182 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

In other news, Director Paul Goddard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,049.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

