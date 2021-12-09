Plair Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $4,641.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Plair

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

