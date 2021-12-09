PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

