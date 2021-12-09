Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $307,200.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,583. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

