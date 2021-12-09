PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.70

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 20038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

