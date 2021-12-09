Polkastarter (POLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.45 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $289.60 million and $38.45 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00007202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

