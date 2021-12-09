PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $8.02 million and $2.14 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

